Man wanted in February kidnapping in Chicago suburb arrested

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man wanted for kidnapping a woman back in February has been arrested.

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of North Chicago, was taken into custody on March 30. He is expected in court on Monday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, on February 25, deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her friend had been kidnapped.

Deputies learned a 22-year-old Wisconsin woman had just left a nightclub in Waukegan, when Luna-Carrasco pulled up alongside her and claimed she and her companion had a flat tire.

The woman and the person who later called 911 pulled over, and Luna-Carrasco offered to help change their flat tire, and offered to let the woman stay warm in his car. But after the woman got in his car, he drove off with the woman against her will.

Detectives said the woman jumped out of the car in Gurnee and ran to a nearby home for help.

The victim reported, "Luna-Carrasco made sexually suggestive comments."

Sheriff's deputies tracked the suspect's gray Dodge Durango and arrested him.

Officials believe this was not the suspect's first time kidnapping. Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect is asked to call 847-377-4000.