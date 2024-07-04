Man, teen charged in Southwest Side Chicago shooting, fatal hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is among two people charged with fatally striking a man with a car in the Gage Park neighborhood earlier this year. Another man was shot in the same incident.

The Chicago Police Area 1 Homicide Investigation Team on Wednesday arrested Mauricio Castro, 32, in the 100 block of Wolf Road in Hillside, and the boy, 17, in the 6200 block of South Francisco Boulevard.

Both were charged with felonies, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and murder with other forcible felony. Castro received an additional felony charge of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm.

Police said the two were identified as the people who, on March 30 around 1:34 a.m., struck and killed a man, 45, with a car in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue. Castro was also charged with shooting another man, 30, during the incident.

Both offenders were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.