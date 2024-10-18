Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody after bank vandalized in Lincoln park

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was vandalized in Lincoln Park overnight in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. 

Just after midnight, police said a witness reported seeing three people vandalizing a Citibank in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street. Officers found a broken window and red spray-painted words.

The words "land back" were painted onto a window. 

Police said three people were seen running away, and officers took a 56-year-old man into custody. 

Police have not confirmed charges in this case. 

An investigation is underway. 

