Man taken into custody after bank vandalized in Lincoln park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was vandalized in Lincoln Park overnight in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police said a witness reported seeing three people vandalizing a Citibank in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street. Officers found a broken window and red spray-painted words.

The words "land back" were painted onto a window.

Police said three people were seen running away, and officers took a 56-year-old man into custody.

Police have not confirmed charges in this case.

An investigation is underway.