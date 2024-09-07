Chicago police seek to identify man who stole headphones from passenger on CTA Green Line platform,

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they say robbed a passenger on a CTA Green Line platform on Friday.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Green Line Cermak stop at 12 E. Cermak Rd.

Police said the suspect approached the victim while on the platform and took headphones from the victim's head by the use of force.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect, described as a Black man around 18 years of age, wearing a black hoodie with pink and yellow writing on the front.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447.