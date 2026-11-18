A 31-year-old man is in custody after Chicago police say he stole a Department of Streets and Sanitation vehicle before crashing into a parked car on the South Side.

The incident started Wednesday morning when a city crew was working to remove graffiti from a viaduct in West Garfield Park.

Police sources say the suspect approached the crew as they worked to paint over graffiti. He spent about eight minutes talking with the workers — asking questions about how to get a job painting for the city.

The workers then heard the truck put into drive and that man take off. The incident prompted a pursuit that wound through Chicago's West Side into Cicero and Berwyn before heading toward the Midway Airport area.

For one neighbor, who didn't want to share his name, he says the trouble was heading straight toward his home.

"I just thought maybe it was somebody kinda blown his tire and that, you know, he was trying to get to where he was going, but then it was something about the wobbling of the truck that made me think otherwise," he said.

He was in his own car heading home when the truck with that flat kept getting closer.

"The tire place was back there ... what the hell he coming this way for?"

Police say the driver crashed into a parked vehicle near 67th and Laflin and then ran from the scene.

The neighbor says the suspect ended up hiding in his backyard as police surrounded the property.

"All of this was covered, back was covered, squad car was coming ... squad car was coming everywhere"

The stolen truck was towed from his street.

A source also told CBS News Chicago that the suspect had just been released from jail the day before the incident.

"They got my man. I'm glad, too. I'm glad they did, because I ain't got no time for that," the neighbor said.

The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody and taken to St. Bernard Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending as of Wednesday afternoon. Area detectives are investigating.