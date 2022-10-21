Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death while outside in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:41 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown suspect.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:53 AM

