Man stabbed on hand in attack on CTA Red Line platform in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a person who attacked a 56-year-old man on a CTA Red Line platform early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 4 a.m., the victim was on the platform at the Morse stop on the Red Line, when he got into a fight with another man. During the fight, the other man pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim's hand.

The 56-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

His attacker ran off before police arrived. Area 3 detectives were investigating.