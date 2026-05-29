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Man stabbed on hand in attack on CTA Red Line platform in Rogers Park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Chicago police are looking for a person who attacked a 56-year-old man on a CTA Red Line platform early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 4 a.m., the victim was on the platform at the Morse stop on the Red Line, when he got into a fight with another man. During the fight, the other man pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim's hand.

The 56-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

His attacker ran off before police arrived. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

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