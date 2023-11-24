Man stabbed on Chicago bus
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA bus in Bronzeville overnight.
Police said just after midnight, a 48-year-old man got into an argument with another person, who pulled out a knife and started stabbing him.
This took place near 43rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
The attacker got away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his physical injuries.
