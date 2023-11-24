Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on Chicago bus

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA bus in Bronzeville overnight. 

Police said just after midnight, a 48-year-old man got into an argument with another person, who pulled out a knife and started stabbing him. 

This took place near 43rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. 

The attacker got away. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 5:25 AM CST

