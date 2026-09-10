Man stabbed during fight in Loop, Chicago police say

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the Loop early Thursday morning during a fight, Chicago police said.

CPD said that just before 1:30 a.m. the man got into a physical altercation with another man in the 0-100 block of E. Lake Street. The other man stabbed the victim in the chest with a sharp object.



The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and the man who stabbed him was taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to Chicago police.

Police also said a weapon was recovered but did not specify what kind of weapon it was. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.