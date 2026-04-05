Man stabbed to death in fight in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood

A man was stabbed to death in a fight in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 12:50 a.m., police were called to the 9200 block of South Green Street for a person stabbed.

A 39-year-old man had gotten into a fight with a man he knew inside a home on the block, and the second man had grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said. The attacker fled in a white sedan.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating Sunday morning.