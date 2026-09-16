Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's West Side

A man was stabbed during an argument on Chicago's West Side on Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a 51-year-old man was outside in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue just before 8 a.m. when he was approached by another man.

As an argument started, police said, the other man took out a sharp object and stabbed the 51-year-old in the neck.

Police said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.