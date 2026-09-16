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Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was stabbed during an argument on Chicago's West Side on Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police said a 51-year-old man was outside in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue just before 8 a.m. when he was approached by another man.

As an argument started, police said, the other man took out a sharp object and stabbed the 51-year-old in the neck. 

Police said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.

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