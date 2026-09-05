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Man, 58, stabbed during argument turned fight in Chicago's Homan Square

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 58-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an argument on the city's West Side Friday night.

Chicago police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Arthington Street in the Homan Square neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was outside when an unknown person approached him and an argument ensued, which turned into a fight. The suspect then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered cuts to his body and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No further information was released.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

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