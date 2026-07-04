Man sought in Greater Grand Crossing homicide last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in connection with a homicide on the city's South Side last month.

It happened around 10:42 p.m. on June 29 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were walking outside when a black sedan pulled alongside them. Someone from inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at the victims, hitting them before fleeing northbound on Cottage Grove.

The 19-year-old was shot in the left leg and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

One 20-year-old was hit in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The second 20-year-old was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD released images of the suspect, described as an African American man between 18 and 24 years old, who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, dark-colored pants, and a gold chain.

Chicago police are seeking to identify the suspect above in connection with a shooting that killed one person, injured two others on the South Side on June 29. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK314052.