Man slashed in fight in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, alleged attacker injured too

A man was slashed during a fight in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday night.

The alleged attacker was also injured in the fight with the victim.

At 10:40 p.m., the 40-year-old man got into a fight with another man in the 7100 block of North Clark Street. The second man pulled a knife and slashed the first in the abdomen, police said.

The first man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.

Responding officers took a suspect into custody, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

The suspect suffered a cut to the torso during the fight, and was also taken St. Francis in fair condition, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Tuesday morning, and charges were pending.