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Crime

Man shot, wounded in Chicago's Wentworth Gardens housing development

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Wentworth Gardens public housing development just south of Rate Field.

Police said at 2:28 a.m., the 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 3700 block of South Wells Street when a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside fired shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading east on 37th Street.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.

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