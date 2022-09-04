Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot on busy River North street

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the middle of a busy street in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening. 

Just before 9 p.m. the 38-year-old man was driving south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and an unknown man insided fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. 

The victim was shot in the right cheek and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.