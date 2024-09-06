Man shot near CTA Blue Line station on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot near a CTA Blue Line station in Logan Square Thursday night.

Chicago police said the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots at him.

The gunman then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was struck in the lower back and was treated by Chicago fire crews before being taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.