Man found shot to death outside Munster industrial facility

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) -- A south suburban man was found shot to death in Munster, Indiana this week, police said.

Another man has been charged with his murder.

Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a man was found lying outside a vehicle in a loading dock area at MRC Global – a pipe, valve, and fitting distributing company located at 101 45th St. in Munster.

The man – identified as Lanier R. Miller, 48, of South Holland – had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Around the same time, someone called 911 saying they were taking two people to the Munster police station – one of whom was named as being involved in the shooting.

Police learned Miller had been involved in a domestic incident in Gary, Indiana, during which items belonging to somebody else were found in his car as he fled the scene, police said.

Two people – James Gregory Adams Jr., 28, of Gary, and Ferria Latrice Jones, 34, of Griffith – went to get the items at MRC Global, where Miller worked, police said. They found Miller at MRC Global, and Miller was subsequently shot and killed, police said.

The Lake County Prosecutor's office has charged Adams with murder and Jones with assisting a criminal.