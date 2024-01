Man shot, killed while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was shot while walking in South Chicago.

Chicago police said the 27-year-old was walking near 82nd Street and South Shore Drive just after 1 a.m. when someone fired shots from a car.

The man was hit in the chest and died at the scene.

Police are looking for the shooter.