Man found shot to death in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot to death in West Pullman Sunday afternoon.
Chicago police said around 1 p.m., the victim, 28, was found near the backyard of a residence, in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
