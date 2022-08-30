Man shot, killed in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots.
The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died.
Police are searching for the offenders.
