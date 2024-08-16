Man shot to death while getting into car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while getting into a car Friday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the 30-year-old victim was getting into his car around 6:41 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood when multiple people armed with guns approached him and fired shots.

The shooters then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.