Man shot, killed in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Saturday into Sunday in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, the man was standing in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, near Keeler Avenue, when a group approached them and someone from the group pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The attackers fled in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody in the shooting Sunday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.