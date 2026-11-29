A police officer in the south Chicago suburb of Lansing, Illinois, shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to disarm the officer on Sunday morning.

At 6:21 a.m., Lansing police were called to the 3700 block of East 193rd Place in Lansing for a call of a domestic disturbance. On the scene, officers were escorting a man to an ambulance for a medical evaluation when the man tried to disarm an officer outside the ambulance, police said.

A Lansing police officer shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

An officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police Zone 1 Public Integrity Task Force has been called in for the investigation into the incident.