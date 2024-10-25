Man shot and killed by bystander who saw him fighting with woman on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man fighting with a woman in the Washington Park neighborhood Friday shot and killed by another man who intervened, police said.

At noon, the 26-year-old man and the woman, age unknown, were quarreling on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 56th Street—just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and the park of Washington Park.

The other man, 23, happened to be driving by at the time, and he saw the quarrel and got out of his car to intervene, police said.

The older man pulled a gun, police said. The younger man took out his own gun and shot the older man in the chest, police said.

The older man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The younger man remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

The younger man holds a Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.