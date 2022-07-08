Man shot inside residence in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot inside a residence in the Bronzeville neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the victim, 23, was inside the residence, in the 600 block of East 38th Place around 11:25 a.m., when he suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right shoulder.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with police.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.