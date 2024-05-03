Person shot, critically hurt in Wendy's parking lot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot in a Wendy's parking lot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue.

Chicago police said the 21-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and chest by an unknown person.

The victim self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and then taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. It is unknown if the victim is an employee of the restaurant.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is the second shooting involving the restaurant chain in a month.

An employee was shot at another Wendy's location nearly two miles away in the Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm following an argument over a DoorDash order. She was expected to recover.

The suspect in the shooting was charged on Thursday with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.