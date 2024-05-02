Chicago man charged with shooting Wendy's worker through driver-thru window on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with shooting a Wendy's employee through a drive-thru window in the Chatham neighborhood last month.

Aaron Collins, 34, was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday in the 900 block of West 62nd Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators say that, on April 4, Collins shot a 20-year-old woman who was working the window in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm and was expected to recover.

The victim's mother said her daughter was in the drive-thru when someone came through and told her they were there for a DoorDash order, but they didn't have the requested order. The driver, later identified as Collins, told the victim to remake it, but she couldn't as the order wasn't in their system.

That's when the driver became argumentative. Her daughter called over a manager, and the driver started shooting. The mother said she only worked with Wendy's for a few months.

Collins was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.