Chicago Wendy's worker injured after shots fired into drive-thru window

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Wendy's worker was shot through a drive-thru window in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood. 

Police said just before 1 a.m., the 20-year-old woman was working at the window, in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when a man began arguing with her and fired shots. The window shattered and she was hit in the right arm. 

The worker was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she is expected to recover from her physical injuries. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

First published on April 4, 2024 / 5:37 AM CDT

