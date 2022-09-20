Man shot in leg in Seward Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Monday evening in Seward Park on the Near North Side.

The 39-year-old man was hanging out in the park, near Elm and Orleans streets and the former site of the Cabrini-Green public housing development, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The man was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.