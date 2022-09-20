Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in leg in Seward Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Monday evening in Seward Park on the Near North Side.

The 39-year-old man was hanging out in the park, near Elm and Orleans streets and the former site of the Cabrini-Green public housing development, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The man was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.