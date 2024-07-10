Man shot in car in Chicago's Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were searching for the person who shot a man in his car in the heart of Chinatown overnight.

The 38-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a man shot him, police said.

He was shot once in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A bullet hole was visible in the passenger window of the man's car. There was an Uber sticker on the windshield, but it was not known late Wednesday if the man was a rideshare driver.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.