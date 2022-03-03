Man shot while driving on I-57 ramp to 147th street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot while driving on the I-57 southbound ramp to 147th Street. early Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:25 a.m. and shell casings were located.
Police said the man was shot in the buttocks and suffered a non life-threatening injury.
No arrests have been made.
The ramp is now back open.
