Man shot by own gun during struggle with Chicago police officers near South Side gas station

Chicago police say a man is in the hospital on Saturday morning after his own gun discharged during a struggle with officers at a gas station on the South Side overnight.

According to CPD, the 9th District Tactical Team responded to a call of a larger gathering just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, where they ordered the crowd to disperse.

During this, they were conducting an investigatory stop for possible gun possession. CPD says a brief physical struggle broke out with the man, during which the man's gun went off, hitting him in the leg.

The officers rendered aid to the man, who was arrested and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

CPD says no officers fired their guns, nor were they hit by gunfire during the incident.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating.