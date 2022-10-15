Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically wounded while arguing with suspect on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 60-year-old man is shot while riding the CTA Red Line train Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of 87th Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the victim was arguing with an unknown suspect who fired multiple shots.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled from the train at the 87th Street station, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 9:25 AM

