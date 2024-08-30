Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically wounded in car in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 23-year-old man was in a car parked in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue when three attackers approached and took out guns, police said.

The attackers fired shots at the victim, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

The rear windshield of the car, which remained at the scene afterward, was shattered by the gunfire.

The shooters were still on the loose Friday night. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

