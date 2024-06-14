Man shot while trying to prevent robbery on Chicago's Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot after attempting to prevent a robbery on the city's Far North Side Thursday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 7200 block of North Ridge Boulevard.

Chicago police say the man, 24, was walking with a woman, 28, on the sidewalk when they were approached by an armed man who demanded their belongings.

The victim attempted to grab the robber's gun when he was shot in the right hand during the encounter, police said.

He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the robber made off with both of their wallets.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.