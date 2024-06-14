Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot while trying to prevent robbery on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot by robber in West Ridge
Man shot by robber in West Ridge 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot after attempting to prevent a robbery on the city's Far North Side Thursday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 7200 block of North Ridge Boulevard.

Chicago police say the man, 24, was walking with a woman, 28, on the sidewalk when they were approached by an armed man who demanded their belongings.

The victim attempted to grab the robber's gun when he was shot in the right hand during the encounter, police said.

He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the robber made off with both of their wallets.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 7:37 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.