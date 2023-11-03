Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed while driving in Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed while driving in Chicago
Man shot and killed while driving in Chicago 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed Thursday night while driving in Woodlawn. 

Police said the 33-year-old was behind the wheel when he heard shots and then felt pain. He lost control of the car and hit a tree and a light pole near Marquette Road and Kenwood Avenue. 

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. 

No one is in custody.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 4:58 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.