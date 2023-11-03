Man shot and killed while driving in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed Thursday night while driving in Woodlawn.

Police said the 33-year-old was behind the wheel when he heard shots and then felt pain. He lost control of the car and hit a tree and a light pole near Marquette Road and Kenwood Avenue.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

No one is in custody.