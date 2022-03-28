Man shot and killed in alley on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed in an alley in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night.
Police said the 47-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wound to the chest and armpit.
No arrests have been made.
