Watch CBS News

Man shot and killed in alley on North Side

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed in alley on North Side 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed in an alley in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night. 

Police said the 47-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired. 

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wound to the chest and armpit. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on March 28, 2022 / 5:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.