Man shot and killed in alley on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed in an alley in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the 47-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wound to the chest and armpit.

No arrests have been made.