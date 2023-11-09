Man shot after crash in Chicago; 1 person in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in custody after a crash led to a shooting in the South Loop.

Chicago police said just after 9 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing outside of his car on Des Plaines, just south of Harrison, after a crash.

Three suspects, armed with handguns, pulled up in a black Dodge charger. There was an exchange of gunfire and the 29-year-old man, who is a concealed carry holder, was shot in both legs.

Police said they arrested one of the suspects who came to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound.