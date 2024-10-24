Man shoots suspected car thief on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car owner shot a man to keep him from breaking into his vehicle Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was attempting to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by the owner in the 300 block of Mayfield Avenue.

Police said there was a struggle before a shot was fired by the vehicle owner.

The suspect was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.