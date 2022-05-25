Man set on fire in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.

Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.

The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.