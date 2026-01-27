Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for home invasion in Naperville, Illinois while on probation

A Chicago man was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week for invading a home in Naperville while on probation.

On Friday of last week, DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell sentenced Adam Stone, 28, formerly of Groveland Park on Chicago's South Side, after the judge found Stone guilty following a two-day bench trial last spring. In a bench trial, a judge decides a defendant's guilt rather than a jury.

Stone had been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since Aug. 8, 2022. At the time of his crime, he had been on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in April 2022, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

At 4:12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Naperville police were called for break-in on Smokey Court. When they arrived, they found several men outside a house holding down another man who turned out to be Stone.

Authorities found out Stone went to the house, where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, and broke a basement window to get in, prosecutors said. Inside the house, Stone fought with occupants, who made him leave.

About 15 minutes later, Stone threw a landscape brick through the window of the house, and also threw landscape bricks at the windows of the cars parked in the driveway, prosecutors said.

"We all have the right to feel safe and secure in our homes," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Our homes are our sanctuaries that provide us with safety and security and when Mr. Stone broke into the victim's home, he not only shattered the feeling of security the homeowners previously enjoyed, he also set an entire community on edge. Judge O'Connell's twenty-year sentence sends the crystal-clear message that in DuPage County, we will not stand for this type of violent behavior and anyone engaged is such behavior will find themselves facing serious consequences."