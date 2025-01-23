Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to traffic cocaine from California to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison after attempting to traffic cocaine from California to Chicago, according to the United States Attorney Northern District of Illinois.

Jose Ramirez-Arellano, 33, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 17, in a federal court in Chicago after he pleaded guilty last year to a federal drug charge.

The office said in February 2022, Ramirez-Arellano arranged to receive a parcel that contained five kilograms of cocaine that were to be shipped to his residence in Chicago from Southern California. That package was intercepted by authorities who replaced it with fake cocaine and had it delivered to the residence.

U.S. Attorney's Office

After receiving the package, he took it to a downtown hotel, where he was then taken into custody.

A federal investigation revealed that he also received a second shipment of five kilograms of cocaine within the same month, in addition to two seized parcels of cash, together worth $43,550.

No further information was available.