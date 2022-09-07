Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning.

A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they were confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.

The security guard said the man fleeing security then approached a rideshare driver's car, ordered her to get out and then took off in it.

The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."

The car thief only made it about a half a block before crashing into a pole near the Thompson Center. Police are still searching for the offender.

CBS 2 reached out to police for details.