Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery on the CTA Red Line platform Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., a 44-year-old man was standing on the platform, in the 100 block of North State Street, when he was approached by four male offenders – one of which produced a sharp object and attacked him.

The victim's property was forcefully taken and he suffered multiple stab wounds to the right side of his torso.

The victim was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled the station in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident comes just one day after a 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee during an argument with an unknown offender while riding the Red Line in the Loop.

Last week, CTA signed a $30.9 million agreement to deploy up to 100 unarmed guards and 50 canines per day including supervision and supporting equipment across its rail system for 18 months.

CTA says details regarding time and deployment plans will be announced at a later time.