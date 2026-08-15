Man robbed in Chicago found bound, gagged on porch in Harvey, police say

Police are looking for the person who reportedly robbed a man in Chicago, then left him bound and gagged on a porch in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey police on Friday said the man, between 30 and 40 years of age, was found outside a home near 155th and Loomis.

Officers learned the victim is a dialysis patient and got him to a hospital.

Police say the man was reportedly robbed and tied up in Chicago before he was taken to Harvey.

They say there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the Harvey community and that the incident appears to be isolated.

Harvey police say they're working with Chicago police to learn more about the initial incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department or the Harvey Police Department Detective Division at 708-331-3030 ext. 226.