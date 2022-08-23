Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed and pistol-whipped in North Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

35-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in North Center
35-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in North Center 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the men who robbed and pistol-whipped a man in the North Center neighborhood overnight.

A 35-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m., when two or three men approached and demanded his belongings, police said.

The robbers then hit the victim in the head with a gun and took his property before fleeing the scene.

The victim refused medical attention, and could not provide a description of his attackers, according to police.

About 30 minutes later, police said three men robbed two people at gunpoint at Waveland and Ashland in Lakeview.

Those victims told police the men got out of a dark-colored sedan. The robbers drove off through the alley.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. It was unclear if the two robberies were connectd.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.