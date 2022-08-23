Man robbed and pistol-whipped in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the men who robbed and pistol-whipped a man in the North Center neighborhood overnight.

A 35-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m., when two or three men approached and demanded his belongings, police said.

The robbers then hit the victim in the head with a gun and took his property before fleeing the scene.

The victim refused medical attention, and could not provide a description of his attackers, according to police.

About 30 minutes later, police said three men robbed two people at gunpoint at Waveland and Ashland in Lakeview.

Those victims told police the men got out of a dark-colored sedan. The robbers drove off through the alley.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. It was unclear if the two robberies were connectd.

Area Three detectives were investigating.