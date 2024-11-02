Man on bicycle shot, wounded after quarrel in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in the South Loop Saturday evening.

At 6:22 p.m., the 22-year-old victim was riding a bicycle in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, just north of Roosevelt Road, when he got into a quarrel with another man.

The quarrel turned physical, and the second man took out a gun and fired one shot, police said. The shooter then fled east on a blue bicycle, police said.

Police did not immediately specify whether the shooter took the victim's bicycle or had been on his own bike.

The victim was shot once in the lower back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A Trader Joe's and a Sweet Bean are located on the north side of Roosevelt Road at Wabash Avenue, among luxury high-rises and condo buildings. A BP gas station, a Starbucks Coffee, and a Jewel-Osco are located just on the south side of Roosevelt Road at the intersection, and the Roosevelt Road Chicago Transit Authority 'L' and subway stop is located just to the west.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating the shooting.