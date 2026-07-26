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Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in South Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was killed and a woman was wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting in the South Chicago community early Sunday.

At 3:07 a.m., the man of an unknown age and the 32-year-old woman were standing outside in the 8900 block of South Escanaba Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man was shot in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the chest and self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating the shooting Sunday morning.

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