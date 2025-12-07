Watch CBS News
Man killed in snowmobile crash in Grundy County, Illinois

Adam Harrington
A Milwaukee man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Morris, Illinois this weekend.

The Grundy County Coroner's office said at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Cody Woitekaitis, 34, of Milwaukee, was on a snowmobile headed east along the I&M Canal, approaching the viaduct crossing Nettle Creek.

Woitekaitis failed to negotiate the trail and hit a sign, which threw him off the snowmobile and into the concrete viaduct, the coroner's office said.

Woitekaitis was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:28 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was investigating the snowmobile crash along with the coroner's office.

